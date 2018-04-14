Punjabi singer Parmish Verma shot at: How the attack unfolded

Parmish Verma, a popular Punjabi singer, was shot at by unidentified assailants in Mohali on Saturday.

Known for his hit song ‘Gaal Nahin Kadhnai’, Verma was admitted to a private hospital where he was given medical treatment. Police say he is out of danger, but has injured his knee.

“Some unidentified persons fired shots at Verma last night at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. A bullet hit his leg,” Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal told PTI.

Verma and his friend were on their way back home from a promotional event when they were shot at.

A case has been registered.

How the attack unfolded on Friday night:

11pm: Verma and his friend Kulwant Singh Chahal leave a promotional event held at Elante Mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh. The duo board Verma’s Black Toyota Fortuner and head for his house in Savitry Towers, Sector 91, Mohali. They are escorted by bouncers.

Police say the attackers followed Verma’s car from the mall in a white Hyundai Creta.

12.10am: Enroute to his house, Verma drops his bouncers near Homeland Heights, 6 km from where he will later be ambushed. Chahal is still in the car with him when he continues towards his house.

12.30am: Verma turns into Sector 74 when the Creta overtakes his vehicle and cuts him off. A man alights and fires six rounds at the Fortuner.

Chahal is hit in the leg while a bullet brushes past Verma’s leg. He immediately starts driving away and calls up senior superintendent of police,Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal. He informs the SSP of his location, who advises him to keep driving. The attacker gets back into the Creta and flees.

12.45am: Police rush Verma and Chahal to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. After undergoing treatment, doctors say the two men are stable and out of danger.

SSP Chahal says around six to seven rounds of bullets were fired at the vehicle. Police recover six shells at the crime scene.