Punjabi singer Shonki booked for raping a co-singer’s minor niece

Punjabi singer Surinder Mann, also know as Surinder Shonki, has been booked for allegedly raping a minor niece of his co-singer, police said on Thursday.

A complaint was lodged by Shonki’s co-singer, who alleged that he took her niece to a secluded place in Talwandi Bhai village and raped her on the premises in a rice mill.

The accused had been on run since the first information report (FIR) was registered against him at the civil lines police station, said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Darshan Singh, who is investigating the case.

Shonki has been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 A (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and Sections 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Bathinda-based Shonki and the complainant have been in the Punjabi music industry for past 10 years.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 09:48 IST