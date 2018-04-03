Punjabis killed in Iraq: Cremations in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur

Mortal remains of nine Iraq victims belonging to Jalandhar and Nawanshahr districts and one from Hoshiarpur were cremated at their native villages on Tuesday morning.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and Jalandhar senior superintendent of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar attended the cremation of Balwant Rai (54) of Dhadde village.

Balwant, who went to Iraq in 2010, is survived by wife, two sons and a married daughter. Balwant was consigned to flames by his two sons Rakesh Kumar and Pawan Kumar.

The Jalandhar DC also handed over the death certificate and copies of DNA reports to Balawant’s family.

Remains of six other victims from Jalandhar district — Sandeep Kumar and Roop Lal from Nakodar, Devinder Singh from Phillaur, Kulwinder Singh from Mustafapur, Surjeet Mainka from Chuharwali and Nand Lal from Talwan — were also cremated in the presence of district administration officials.

In Nawanshahr, remains of two victims, Parvinder Kumar (35) and Jasvir Singh (24), were cremated in the presence of DC Amit Kumar and Nawanshahr SSP Satinder Singh.

Kumar from Jagatpur village and Singh from Mehandpur village had gone to Iraq to work as labourers.

Jalandhar additional deputy commissioner Jasbir Singh said remains of the victims were cremated by their respective families and, as announced, jobs will be given to a member of the families by the state government.

One cremated in Hoshiarpur

Women wailed and men folk were gloomy-faced when the casket carrying Kamaljit’s mortal remains reached his home in Chhauni Kalan village on Tuesday morning. His mother Santosh Kumari and wife Harvinder Kaur broke down on seeing remnants of the man whose face they had been longing to see for years.

Kamaljit’s 7-year old son Manpreet Singh lit the funeral pyre while his daughter Simarpreet Kaur held her mother’s hand. Kaur was just 15 days old when Kamaljit left for Iraq in 2014.

Former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna, local MLA Sunder Sham Arora, sub-divisional magistrate Jatinder Jorwal and tehsildar Arvind Parkash Verma attended the last rites.

Kamaljit’s mortal remains had reached the city late on Monday and were kept in the civil hospital for the night. The cadaver was taken to his home for about one hour after which cremation was held in the village crematorium. The casket was opened despite health warnings by the administration as the family members wanted to have a glimpse.

Deceased’s brother Parwinder Singh revealed that a bag accompanying the relics contained Kamaljit’s clothes and shoes.

“We have nothing to say. Saarian gullan hun mukk gayian (everything is over now)”, he sobbed.