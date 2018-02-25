‘Raid’ at Mohali house: HC puts Fatehgarh Sahib SP, two cops on notice

An alleged search conducted by the Fatehgarh Sahib police in Mohali on the night of February 18 has come under the Punjab and Haryana high court scanner.

The high court (HC) has put Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SP) Alka Meena and two police officers of the district police on notice and also directed Meena to seal the daily entry records of cops concerned and produce all relevant records in court on Tuesday. The police have also been restrained from taking any further action in the matter.

The alleged raid, captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, was conducted at 10:24pm at the house of Mattran village panch Kuldeep Singh in Sohana area of Mohali. Kuldeep’s wife Harinder Kaur was at home at that time along with her 10-year-old son.

Woman alleges ‘raid’ was carried out at SSP’s behest to pressure her husband to give statement against some cop.

According to Kaur, who is the petitioner seeking protection from and action against the erring officials, 12 policemen came in three vehicles and searched her house without showing any search warrant.

The search team was led by Bassi Pathana station house officer Daljeet Singh and Shamsher Singh of the CIA staff.

“The house was searched without disclosing the reason in spite of repeated requests made by the petitioner (Kaur) in absence of a lady police official,” the high court order quotes the petitioner, adding that she was threatened and pressured to make her husband give a statement against one Harminder Singh of the CIA unit of Sirhind.

The court was told that the police did not have any jurisdiction to search her house as she was a resident of Mohali and not Fatehgarh Sahib. The raid was conducted without informing the local Sohana police and village elders were not associated with search, the family had alleged while producing footage of the raid.

The family had told court that Harminder Singh was known to Kuldeep Singh. A policeman had allegedly told the family a day after the raid that Harminder had a ‘rift’ with the SSP.

The couple was allegedly threatened to be falsely implicated if Kuldeep didn’t give a statement against Harminder of taking Rs 1-lakh bribe in an FIR against a Mohali scrap dealer, as Meena was taking “personal interest” in the case.