Rain, strong wind lash parts of north India, farmers at receiving end

Tricity and its nearby areas in Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rains on Monday morning with the morning temperature dropping by about two degrees, the weather office said. Rain upto 22.6 mm was recorded in various parts of Chandigarh. The temperature dropped till 18°Celsius from a maximum of 33.7°C on Sunday.

Humidity between 50-70% is expected in the region on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department said more rain on Monday was unlikely although isolated spells of light rain will be experienced throughout the week. The in-charge of IMD Chandigarh, Suresh Paul, said, “The temperature is also set to fall and the maximum temperature of the day will come down to 30°C.”

This rainfall and drop in temperature was also seen in Chandigarh last year. In fact, last year on this date, the temperature ranged between 32.5°C and 16.6°C, which is lesser than the 33.7°C to 18°C recorded by IMD on Monday.

The weather turned pleasant following the rain, which lasted for around one hour. The sky however, remained overcast.

“It was quite dark when we were leaving for school on Monday morning. The rain came soon after. It was very pleasant,” Jaskaran, a Class 10 student of a private school, told IANS.

Not so merry for farmers

Doaba Continuing strong winds and rain from late Sunday night to Monday morning lashed parts of north India, adding to farmers’ woes and delaying harvesting of rabi crops.

Agriculture experts in the region said such sudden change in weather was indeed worrisome for the farmers as it brought down the standing wheat crop in several places.

Heavy rain continued in most part of Doaba region on Monday morning. “If the rain continues for the next few hours, about 10% of the wheat crop could face yield loss,” the experts added.

“I have asked the field officers to report from their areas to know about the exact damage to the crop. In most of the areas, crop have been flattened and it will delay harvesting,” agriculture officer from Doaba Naresh Gulati said.

A farmer from Jalandhar, Amanveer Singh, said most of the crop on his two acre land was down following rain and hail. “Such weather will reduce the yield by two to three quintal per acre. The crop was ready for harvesting and the losses will be huge,” said another farmer Hardev Singh from Kapurthala.

Majha Although the weather remained cloudy in Majha on Sunday night with wind and showers reported from some areas, the sun shone in the morning on Monday.

However, there were some reports of damage o crops from the area

For Monday, the maximum temperature will remain at 36°Celsius and the minimum at 22°Celsius. However, it is expected to fall by four or five degrees on Tuesday with moderate or heavy rain, as per the forecast of meteorological department.

An agriculture expert, Dr Partap Singh, said rains are harmful not only for wheat, but also for vegetables and potato crop as dry weather and high temperature is the present requirement.

He said the farmers should not water wheat crop as rain is forecast from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

Patiala The agriculture department has rushed its teams to different areas to access damage to crops.

Not only the standing crop, but even wheat yield unloaded at purchasing centres will also suffer an increase in moisture level due to the rains. Chief agriculture officer Arvinder Singh said farmers cannot harvest the crop till the fields get dry.

Hail batters apple orchards in Himachal

Shimla In the last 24 hours, rainfall, thunderstorm accompanied by hail battered the cash crops in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Capital town Shimla, apple growing districts — Shimla, Mandi, Kullu — have been receiving rain, accompanied by sleet, hails, thunderstorm, high velocity winds, for the last 24 hours, causing damage to apple blooms in many areas. Kotkhai is one of the worst affected regions in the state.

“In the last one week, it is the third time that hail has pounded apple orchards in the region,” said NR Thakur, an apple grower of Kullu district.

In lower and mid hills, apple is at the blooming stage and low temperature, rain and hailstorm are going to harm the crop and impact the fruit adversely, said horticulture expert SP Bhardwaj.

Parts of the state received light to moderate rain while heavy rain lashed some villages in the state.

Heavy rainfall also partially damaged three houses in Jajaid village of Shimla district. There are also reports of minor damages to apple orchards and houses due to the current weather.

Meanwhile, Shimla meteorological centre has predicted more rain in the next 24 hours. Till now, 5mm rainfall was recorded across the state. “Light to moderate rains accompanied by hailstorm is likely in the next six to eight hours in parts of the state,” said Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh. He said the day temperature has decreased by four to five degrees at various places.

About the effect of rainfall on wheat, Manmohan said, “The rainfall is likely to delay the wheat crop harvesting in low regions. Over mid-hill rainfall is beneficial because wheat is in the stage of milky to dough. However, in lower hills, it will have a negative effect as the crop is already mature.”

