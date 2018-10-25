Rakhi sent to London delivered in France, firm to pay up Rs 25,000

A goof up in delivering a rakhi has cost a Bengaluru courier firm and its Mohali franchisee Rs 25,000.

Holding them deficient in service as the package meant for London landed in France, the district consumer disputes redressal forum has directed DTDC Express Limited, Bengaluru, and Rishabh Traders, Industrial Area, Phase 7, to pay the compensation to Shivani and Jeevan Sharma of Sector 41.

“Rakhi is such a thing, which should reach the destination station on or before the day... In case such a parcel does not reach at the station of destination or is not received by the relative to whom it is sent, then certainly emotions/sentiments of the sender are bound to be hurt,” ruled the consumer forum presided over by GK Dhir.

Taking into consideration the “mental agony and harassment” faced by the complainants, the forum told the courier firm to pay Rs 20,000 to them as compensation besides Rs 5,000 as the cost of litigation. The firm is also to refund Rs 1,050 paid by the complainants for the service along with 6% interest till payment.

Delivery promised within a week

It was on August 13, 2016, that Sharmas had sent a rakhi to Kaminder Singh in the UK. The firm had assured its delivery within a week.

The DTDC consignment record showed that though the parcel was shipped to London on August 13, it was delivered in France on August 25.

On checking with the firm, it admitted to its mistake to the complainants. Sharmas said they were hurt because of the non-delivery of rakhi as Singh had even sent Rs 51,000 ‘shagun’ to them.

The Bengaluru firm did not appear before the forum while its local agent filed a short reply, claiming it holds a franchisee in Mohali.

