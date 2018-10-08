Ravana’s head is not uneasy under 6kg crown!

This will be 25th year for Ashok Chaudhary to play the character of Ravana in the Ramlila organised by Azad Dramatic Club in Chandigarh.

He will appear in his silver jubilee performance in an 18-kilo costume, including the 6-kg crown.

Last year, the costume weighed 28 kilos, including the 10-kg crown. “I don’t do rehearsals in the costume. But during my performance, it don’t find it heavy,” says Chaudhary.

Bangles are also an integral and interesting part of the costume. Made of silver, each bangle weighs 13 tolas. Chaudhary started wearing the bangles early to get accustomed to them so that they don’t hinder his hand movements during stage performance. “Number 13 is considered inauspicious, but for Ravana’s character, it fits well,” he says.

“Most of the weight comes from the crown which weighs 6 kilos,” Chaudhary says, adding the costume was made on order in Delhi by designers who also cater to the Mumbai film industry.

Speaking about how he got into acting, Chaudhary said that he was fascinated by Ramlila as a kid and then the TV. “I base my acting on Arvind Trivedi, the original actor of Ravana and the best.”

Chaudhary is associated with this Ramlila for 35 years and had played the role of Ram before taking up the challenge to play the demon king. “My eye was on the role of Ravana from the start, but I was 18 when I first auditioned for the Ramlila and my director felt, I would be better suited for Ram’s role.”

Azad Dramatic Club is one of city’s oldest groups, which was founded by Narinder Sharan Gupta in 1964.

Kuldeep Raj Singh, one of the founder members, continues to be the president to date. Azad Dramatic Club’s stage features a natural fountain which is utilised during the performance.The club has hired students from the Indian Thetare Department, Panjab University, to play the roles of Ram, Laxman,Sita and Hanuman, among others.

Director Paramjeet Singh says, “We had some differences with the other actors, so, we had to part ways with them. It is refreshing to see the young faces. The students have taken up the roles so well in a short period of time.”

This is the first time they will be using paid actors to act in the Ramlila.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 10:19 IST