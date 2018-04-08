Remove DGPs Arora, Gupta: Sukhpal Khaira to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder

Leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Saturday demanded the removal of state police chief Suresh Arora and DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta over allegations made against them by DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay.

Addressing a press conference here, the AAP leader also demanded that a high court-monitored CBI inquiry should look into the allegations levelled against the two senior police officers by another decorated IPS officer.

“The allegations levelled by a DGP-rank officer Chattopadhyaya are very serious. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh should immediately remove both top cops from their posts,” Khaira said.

“It shows the attitude of the Congress government. A DGP-level officer is feared to be trapped in a fake case just because he is probing a drug nexus involving senior police officers and politicians in Punjab,” he said.