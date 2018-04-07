Reserved plots at IT City’s new housing scheme: GMADA bans sale, transfer for 5 years

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) — for the first time — will impose a five-year ban on the sale or transfer of property allotted under preferential or reserved category at its new IT City housing scheme.

The 700-plot scheme is expected to be launched on April 13. This is the third housing scheme at IT City coming up near the airport. The first scheme was launched in February 2014, wherein 325 residential plots were allotted. As many as 750 plots were allotted in the scheme launched in July 2016. The numbering draw for the 750-plot scheme is expected to take place before the launch of the new scheme.

Under GMADA’s new policy, successful allottees under preferential or reserved categories “shall not be permitted to transfer or sell the same for a period of five years from the date of issuance of letter of intent or allotment letter, whichever is earlier”.

Empowering women, senior citizens

GMADA chief administrator Ravi Bhagat said the lock-in period has been introduced to prevent any abuse of the policy, wherein for the first time in the state preference will be given to senior citizens and women, who do not possess any plot or house in the country.

Only when their list has been exhausted, others will be considered for allotment.

Also, reservation for the scheduled caste (SC) category has been increased from 15% to 30% and in other reserved categories — such as sports and defence — allotments will be done vertically, ie provision for 30% quota for SCs within all other reserved categories.

Those applying under reserved categories (defence, gallantry award winners, legal heirs, riot-affected, freedom fighters, etc) should belong to Punjab and they or their spouse/dependents should not possess any plot/house in the country.