Sex-determination racket in Kharar: Hospital owner, patient among three arrested  

Three women, including a hospital’s owner, were arrested on Friday for allegedly carrying out sex determination tests and medical termination of pregnancy in Kharar town.

The trio was arrested following a raid by a team of health department from Ambala, probing allegations of illegal sex determination being conducted at SK Hospital, near Kharar bus stand.

Not a first A health department team from Haryana had earlier raided SK Hospital, Kharar, on August 26, 2016, and arrested owner Sarabjit Kaur and two conduits. However, she was released on bail, and returned to the illegal sex determination and medical termination of pregnancy business.

The accused have been identified as Sarabjit Kaur, owner of the hospital, Balbir Kaur, who acted as a conduit, and Paramjit Kaur, who underwent abortion at the hospital.

“We had a tip about illegal sex determination tests at the hospital. Thus, we laid a trap and arrested the hospital owner and conduit,” said Dr Vipin Bhandari, Ambala nodal officer, Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT).

The trio has been booked under the PNDT Act, Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in a case registered at the Kharar (City) police station.

They will be produced before a court on Friday.Police have also seized a portable ultrasound machine, the digital video recorder (DVR) of a CCTV camera installed in the hospital, Rs 6,500 in cash recovered from Sarabjit and Balbir, hospital records and three mobile phones.

Ambala health team’s trap busted racket

With a view to bust the racket, the Ambala health department team entered into a deal of Rs 18,000 with conduit Balbir Kaur to get a four-month pregnant woman tested for sex determination.The pregnant woman accompanied Balbir to SK Hospital on Thursday, where Balbir gave Rs 12,000 to Sarabjit and retained Rs 6,000 as commission.

As soon as the money exchanged hands, the three-member team led by nodal officer Vipin raided the hospital premises. The team recovered Rs 6,000 from Balbir, while Sarabjit hid the money. Later, a Rs 500 note from the total cash was found in her purse that led to her arrest.

Raid unearths illegal abortions

When the health team raided the premises to bust the illegal sex determination racket, they found Sarabjit hiding something. On checking, cops accompanying the team found a four-month male foetus wrapped in a cotton pad.

Following the discovery, the health team informed Kharar chief medical officer Dr Sukhwinder Singh.“The foetus was aborted by a Dau woman, Paramjit Kaur, who was also arrested from the hospital,” said Dr Sukhwinder Singh.

He said Paramjit Kaur had three daughters. She visited the hospital on Wednesday, complaining of pain in the stomach.

In her statement to the police, Paramjit claimed that the doctor told her that the foetus was not developing properly and thus needed to be aborted. Hence, she gave consent. Paramjit had paid Sarabjit Rs 22,000 for medicines and injections to terminate the pregnancy.A team from the Kharar civil hospital, comprising a gynaecologist, visited the hospital for inspection, and found the aborted foetus was healthy.