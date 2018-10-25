SGPC to rope in panthic bodies for jathedar Giani Harpreet’s coronation

gurpreet.nibber@hindustantimes.com

In order to build a consensus over the new Akal Takht jathedar, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee is roping in different panthic organisations and other sections of the community for the ‘tajposhi’ (coronation) of Giani Harpreet Singh. He is expected to take charge next week.

Giani Harpreet Singh was given charge as acting Jathedar of Akal Takht on Monday .

“Taking charge by an acting jathedar used to be a low-key affair. But this time, we have decided to make the event a big one,” said an office-bearer of SGPC on condition of anonymity.

As the institution of Akal Takht has drawn flak over its past decisions, the SGPC wants to take all Sikh organisations into confidence over the new jathedar’s appointment after Giani Gurbachan Singh stepped down from the post.

At the jathedar’s coronation ceremony, the SGPC sees an opportunity to win back the support of panthic bodies who were not happy over the past developments, especially the flip-flop on pardon to dera Sirsa chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2015.

Invitations are being sent to the Nihang ‘sampardaays’, Singh Sabhas, Damdami Taksal, Kar Sewa bodies, Sant Samaj and Sikh clergy based in Patna Sahib and Hazoor Sahib.

“We have decided to get in touch with all panthic organisations and invite them for the ‘tajposhi’ of Giani Harpreet Singh,” former general secretary of SGPC, Amarjeet Singh Chawla. SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “Taking charge by the Akal Takht jathedar is a big event for the Panth and SGPC will make arrangements accordingly”.

As per ‘maryada’ on the decided day, after performing ‘ardas’, all panthic bodies will offer dastaar (turban) to the new jathedar to welcome the new clergy head.

