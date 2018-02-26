Shah attacks Cong after CBI books Punjab CM’s son-in-law for bank fraud

Amit Shah, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hit out at the Congress on Monday over an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 97.85 crore for which Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law is among those booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Punjab CM’s son-in-law pockets money meant for India’s hardworking farmers. What can be more shameful than this ! #CongressLootsFarmers,” he tweeted, and shared the news story about the alleged fraud at Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on the microblogging website.

Punjab CM’s son-in-law pockets money meant for India’s hardworking farmers. What can be more shameful than this ! #CongressLootsFarmers https://t.co/tdrTQ0WiR0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2018

He questioned why the Congress deleted a tweet from the official account about a news report on the alleged bank fraud, and sought to blame the opposition party for other frauds too, tweeting: “Why delete this tweet highlighting the loot of @capt_amarinder’s son-in-law. Congress has always been at the forefront of highlighting their own robberies such as the NPA mess, bad loans, the free hand they gave to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.”

Why delete this tweet highlighting the loot of @capt_amarinder’s son-in-law. Congress has always been at the forefront of highlighting their own robberies such as the NPA mess, bad loans, the free hand they gave to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. #CongressLootsFarmers pic.twitter.com/b7WS3MnIfp — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2018

The CBI on February 22 registered a case against Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, its chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, deputy managing director Gurpal Singh (who is married to Amarinder’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur) and others in connection with the fraud. Searches were carried out at eight premises including the residences of directors, factory, corporate office and registered office of the company in Delhi, Hapur and Noida on Sunday.