Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri booked for making ‘casteist remarks’ on WhatsApp

Civil Lines police booked Shiv Sena Sher-e-Punjab chief Sudhir Suri for allegedly making castiest remarks through a WhatsApp audio message on Wednesday.

In their complaint to the police, Megh Singh and Shakti Kalyan of Amritsar alleged that Suri sent an audio on their WhatsApp that contained “casteist remarks” and “abusive words against the Dalit community”.

“Suri has been sending such messages for a long time. With such messages, he is spreading hate, which may lead communal tension. He is also directly attacking the Dalit community due to which he should be booked under SC/ST Act,” the complainant said.

Sub-inspector of Majitha road police post, Prempal, said they will take action on the complaint, which has been registered under Section 3 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and 67 of Information Technology Act.

The SI said the case is being investigated by assistant commissioner of police.