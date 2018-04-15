Sidhu road rage case:Capt Amarinder doesn’t want other ministers to be more powerful than him, says Sukhpal Khaira

Leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira said here on Saturday that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh does not want any other Congress minister to be more powerful than him in the state and this is the reason behind the state government’s opposing its local bodies and tourism minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s plea to overturn his conviction in the 1998 road rage case in the Supreme Court.

In the case, a man had died, allegedly after being beaten up by the cricketer-turned-politician and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu around 30 years ago.

The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana high court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, IPC, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder....

Khaira, who came here on his personal visit, said, “Captain Amarinder Singh is working on dual standards. He has argued that the state government could not backtrack from its 30-year-old stand in the road rage case against Sidhu. Then why the VB changed its stand in cases relating to the Ludhiana City Centre and Amritsar Improvement Trust scams and termed Captain as innocent”.

“As Captain faced a challenge from Sidhu, he made his government go against him to neutralise him politically,” added Khaira. He said action should be taken against those responsible for registering false cases against him and other persons in Punjab during the SAD-BJP government as recommended by the Justice Mehtab Singh Gill commission. He said political vendetta is on in the state as he was implicated in a false case in the Congress regime too.