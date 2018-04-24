Sikhs won’t tolerate any ruling against turban: Akal Takht jathedar

Taking a serious note of the Supreme Court’s query on wearing turban, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh said here on Monday If court rules against wearing of turban, the Sikhs will not tolerate it and they will lose trust in the judiciary.

After a Delhi-based cyclist, Jagdeep Singh Puri, challenged a local cycling association’s rules that required him to wear a helmet to participate in championships, the SC, during hearing of the plea, wondered whether wearing a turban was necessary under the religion or just covering one’s head was.

In a statement issued here, Giani Gurbachan Singh said it is sorry to say that a Sikh was forced to wear helmet. which is against Sikh tenets. “Sikhs made sacrifices to liberate the country from the British rule, but the SC’s query suggests that they are being treated as second-class citizens in their own country,” he said.

The jathedar said, “Nobody can expect a favourable decision from a judge who does not even know the importance of the turban. If the judge wants to know the same, he should know about the Sikhs, who created history during the freedom struggle”.