Six-year-old found murdered in Ludhiana

A six-year-old girl was found murdered in Sanyas Nagar in Basti Jodhewal area in Ludhiana Wednesday morning.

The girl’s body was recovered early morning from bushes in a vacant plot adjoining her residence.

Police have rounded up a suspect who works in a nearby ‘chat bhandaar’ who was last seen with the girl. Neighbours have alleged that the suspect was seen with the girl and had bought a ‘samosa’ and chips.

“The six-year-old’s body has scratch marks on the face and neck and it appears she was strangulated to death,” SHO inspector Mohammad Jamil said.

Father of the deceased works as a tailor while mother is a housewife. The girl was missing since Tuesday evening and the family had launched a manhunt for her. Police say that investigating and interrogation of a suspect is underway. A case is yet to be registered.