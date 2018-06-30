Slow start to monsoon, to pick up pace from July 1

Friday was the city’s first day of the monsoon but just 3.5mm rain and that too scattered across the city was witnessed. Moderate to heavy rainfall that Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, had predicted are still under development.

According to Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh, the monsoon movement hasn’t receded or changed path, it has just gotten off to a slow start. “Monsoon is expected to gain momentum from July 1,” he said. Moderate to heavy rainfall can be expected from then.

Other parts of the region have started receiving rainfall as well. However, with 117mm rain, Ludhiana received the maximum. This trend is expected to continue as IMD officials said that heavy rain will be seen over isolated parts of Punjab and Haryana.

The maximum temperature was 35.6° Celsius as compared to Thursday’s 31°C. Surender Paul termed this spike as uncharacteristic and said the open skies lead to excessive sunlight which caused the temperature to rise. However, minimum temperature stayed at 25.3°C.

As seen during monsoon days, humidity levels were on the higher side. The maximum humidity was 86% and minimum was 50% on Friday.