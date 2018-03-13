Sukhpal Khaira seeks probe into minister’s ‘link’ to illegal mining in Punjab

AAP leader and leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira has asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to order an inquiry into technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s alleged role in illegal mining.

Khaira, who first made the charge against Channi last week, said the minister’s nephew was closely associated with a mining contractor in Nawanshahr. “The CM should get the matter thoroughly examined to find out the source of funds used for obtaining the mining contract and the money trail to get to the bottom of the matter,” he said, flashing a photograph of the contractor with the minister. The minister strongly refuted the charges.

The AAP leader said the minister should resign pending an inquiry. “I am told that names of 11 Congress MLAs involved in illegal mining are already with the CM,” he added.

Khaira peddles false stories: Channi

Denying the charges, Channi said neither he nor any of his family members have any link or stake in mining business.

“The other day, Khaira said that my relatives were indulging in illegal mining and has backtracked from it now. He is saying that some people known to my relatives are involved in illegal mining. At the same time, he is admitting that the site in question has been legally allotted by the government in an open auction,” he said, accusing the AAP coming up with false stories. On his photos with the “legal sandmine owner”, the minister said they were from public functions and dharnas where anyone could participate. He asked Khaira to prove his charges or be ready for legal action.