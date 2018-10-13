SUV looted at gun point , one held after encounter in Batala

Two hours before a SUV was looted at gunpoint outside a showroom at GT Road near Daburji in Amritsar, police nabbed one of the accused, in an encounter in Batala on Saturday. The SUV too was recovered.

The encounter took place at Bode ki Khui area in Batala after information was received about the stolen vehicle.

Around 11 am, two unidentifoed miscreants looted a Toyota Innova Crysta SUV at gunpoint from Castle Toyota Showroom. “The workers were unloading the new SUVs that had been delivered. Suddenly, two men came and pointed a pistol towards me and fled away with the car,” said the company’s delivery in-charge Vinodh Kumar.

After being informed about the incident, an alert was sounded in Amritsar and neighbouring districts, said Amritsar deputy commissioner of police Amrik Singh Powar.

“ After receving information, a team led-by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varinderpreet Singh tried to stop the SUV at Bode ki Khui. However, the car sped away. A minor accident also took place after the police car collided with the stolen vehicle accused were travelling in. The DSP also received minor injury on his arm,” said Batala Superintendent of police (SP) Vipin Choudhary.

After a brief chase, an encounter was ensued between the police team and the accused near Bode ki Khui at around 1 pm.

“Around 8 shots were fired from both the sides. However, no one was reported injured. While one of the accused was nabbed, the other manged to flee ,” the SP said.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 16:43 IST