Three killed, two injured in bus accident in Phillaur

Three people were killed and two sustained injuries after a speeding bus of a private company hit a stationed truck at Phillaur in Jalandhar district on Friday.

The incident took place when Gagandeep Transport company’s bus bearing registration number (PB 08 CV 0511) was on its way to Ludhiana from Jalandhar Inter-State Bus Terminal with nearly 20-25 passengers.

The bus driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle and hit the stationed truck near Phillaur.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Krishan (52) and his wife Arpana (45), both residents of Ludhiana, and Darshan Lal (40) of Jamalpur in Ludhiana. The injured, including Amanjit Kaur of Phillaur and Charanjit Kaur of Pholriwal are undergoing treatment at Jalandhar civil hospital.

“The passengers alleged that accident took place due to over speeding. The police are investigating the matter and conducting raids to nab the driver and conductor, who are absconding, ” said station house officer Jatinder Singh.

“The speeding driver wanted to pick up more passengers at an already loaded bus,” a passenger alleged.

A case has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Phillaur police station.

