Toddler thrashing video: Kapurthala police add Juvenile Justice Act section to FIR

The district police have added Section 75 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act in the first information report (FIR) against the housemaid, who was caught in a video thrashing a 19-month-old girl at Kesariwal locality of Kapurthala.

The development came after the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR), taking cognisance of the HT report published on Monday, reprimanded the Kapurthala police for not imposing the section of the act, which is mandatory.

The accused, Parveen (35) of Mehtabgarh locality in Kapurthala, was arrested on Sunday after the police booked her under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 380 (theft in a dwelling unit) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sandeep Sharma, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kapurthala said after getting directions from the child rights panel, they added the relevant section of the Juvenile Justice Act.

In the three-minute video that went viral on social media, the accused could be seen hitting the child with a wooden stick, biting her cheeks and grabbing her sweatshirt besides scolding her. The child was screaming in pain and gasping for breath. The maid was also seen increasing the TV’s volume, so that the toddler’s screams could not be heard.