Trader convicted for selling banned Chinese kite strings in Mohali

In a first, a local court on Thursday convicted a Kurali-based shopkeeper for violating the ban on sale of Chinese strings. Kharar judicial magistrate Ashima Sharma imposed a fine of Rs 200 on the convict identified as Anurag Sharma alias Banka, 36, a resident of Kurali.

The Mohali deputy commissioner had banned the use, sale and storage of Chinese strings in the district in compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court over a public interest litigation (PIL).

The petitioner had argued that Chinese strings are good conductors of electricity and many cases of deaths due to electrocution while flying kites, had been reported.

Sharma was booked in February 2018 after a police patrolling team recovered 20 rolls of Chinese strings from his shop during a raid. Following this, a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered against him.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused Anurag had “not disputed that 20 rolls of Chinese kite strings recovered from his shop, and it is clear that the prosecution has been able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.”

Why Chinese strings are dangerous

Though Chinese strings are more expensive than its Indian counterpart, but is very popular among children as it snaps easily while flying kites. However it is dangerous as it becomes razor sharp after it is stretched and thus can cause grievous injuries.

Chinese strings can also cause damage to electricity supply system. The string contains metallic substances and in some cases is made of a thin metallic wire. When this metal-coated string comes in contact with a live overhead wire, it can cause tripping and result in blackout in the area.

Apart from other concerns, the district authorities said that the Chinese string also acts as a good conductor of electricity and “can trigger blasts”.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 14:36 IST