Two betting rackets busted in Ludhiana,seven arrested

Continuing action against bookies involved in betting during cricket matches, the Ludhiana police busted two betting rackets in the city on Friday night and arrested seven persons and recovered electronic gadgets from their possession.

While one of the rackets was being run from a hotel room, the other was being operated from a rented accommodation. In the past 15 days, police have busted four such rackets in the city.

Elaborating on the operation, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Gaganajit Singh said the accused were accepting bids on T-20 match being played between Australia and Zimbabwe over their mobile phones.

In the first case, police raided a flat in Rajgarh Estate on Friday and arrested four persons identified as Saurav Mahindru alias Goga, 29, of Naseeb Enclave of Haibowal, Varun Chhabra, 32, of Bajra Mohalla, Mani Gagneja alias Gagan, 22, of Kapurthala and Sachin Dawar, 31, of New Shivaji Nagar. As many as nine mobile phones, a mini exchange fitted in a suitcase, a laptop, an LCD and 4G hotspot was recovered from their possession.

The DCP added that Saurav Mahindru is allegedly the kingpin of the racket. He had brought a flat in Rajgarh estate and was running the racket from there for over a year. The raid was conducted following a tip-off received by the police. A case has been registered against the accused at PAU police station.

In another case, police arrested three persons for allegedly accepting bets on cricket matches from a room of Hotel Radisson Blu at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. The accused have been identified as Karan Kundra, 31, of Ranjit Nagar, Sunil Dang alias Battery, 41, of Model House and Kamal Kumar, 47 of Anandpuri. The police have recovered a laptop, five mobile phones and an LCD from their possession.

Manager of Hotel Radisson Blu, Abhay Kumar said, “The guest had booked a room via a mobile app and presented a valid ID proof during check-in. Within 15 minutes police came looking for the guest and took him along for investigation.” The DCP, however, said the identification proof that he used to book the room was that of his old house, which he had sold. The kingpin of the gang, Karan Kundra, has allegedly been running the racket for the past four years. A case has been registered against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.

In both cases, the police have registered two different FIRs against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13-A, 3, 67 of the Gambling Act.

“The accused have made all entries in code languages in the laptop. The police have also been trying to de-code the script that was used by the accused used for noting down the information of people that used to set bets,”said the DCP. “The accused used to accept bets on every moment of the match, besides the result of the match. The accused also used to accept bets on the performance of a particular batsman or bowler,”he added.

Other cases busted

On the intervening night of June 21 and 22, police arrested five accused for accepting bets on a series of five one day matches between England and Australia on intervening night of June 21 and 22. The accused were running the racket from a rented flat in Omaxe flats near Daad village on Pakhowal Road.

On June 25, police busted another gang of ‘bookies’ with the arrest of four accused from Ranchi Colony on Tharike road. The accused were accepting bets on the last one day match being played between England and Australia.