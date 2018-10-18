Two bodies found hanging in Ludhiana

Body of a truck driver was found hanging from a tree in Jeevan Nagar Focal Point in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Raju.

Investigation officer Prem Kumar said a migrant residing at a private hotel saw the body hanging from a tree, which is located opposite to the hotel, in the morning and alerted the police.

Kumar said the incident seemed to have taken place during the late night hours.

“It was found that the deceased is a truck driver and used to sit here along with other truck drivers during night hours. We have contacted his family members and have called them up to officially identify the body,” he said.

In another incident, a decomposed body of a man in his 30s was found hanging from a tree at an abandoned plot on Daba Road in Maan Nagar on Thursday.

As per police, the body seems to be hanging in the plot for over 10 days.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Kumar said that the police received a complaint from the residents at the control room.

“When I reached at the spot, a foul smell was emanating and the body was hanging from a tree with a piece of cloth. The body was decomposed. We have kept the body in the mortuary of civil hospital for 24 hours for identification,” he said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 18:45 IST