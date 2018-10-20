Two days before marriage anniversary, woman dies in Amritsar train tragedy

A young mother ready to celebrate her wedding anniversary in two days and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were among the 61 people who died when a train ploughed through crowds during Dussehra celebrations at Amritsar on Friday.

“She was visiting her parents in Amritsar for Dussehra and to celebrate our sixth marriage anniversary on Sunday,” Gagandeep, the 30-year-old woman’s husband said.

The deceased was identified as Rajni and her daughter Navroop, of Bhularahi village in Phagwara.

Gagandeep blamed the Amritsar administration for poor management and demanded strict action against the erring officials.

The family took Rajni’s body to Phagwara for cremation on Saturday.

Local politicians including Phagwara BJP MLA Som Parkash, mayor Arun Khosla and Congress district president Joginder Singh Mann met Rajni’s family at their house.

MLA Parkash said it was an unfortunate incident and should not be politicised. Officials responsible for the mishap, however, should be taken to task, he added.

