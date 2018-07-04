Two drug-addicts died in separate cases in Punjab

A man hooked on drugs committed suicide by hanging himself on the pole of a traffic signal of trains along the rail track near Santpura road on Tuesday.

The victim, Abhimanyu, 28, resident of Partap Nagar was found hanging in the morning. Sub-inspector Kashmir Chand of railway police said the deceased had left the house Monday evening . He said though the man was hooked on drugs, his family has stated that he took the extreme step because he was unemployed and under stress.

Victim’s father Arjun Singh, who used to work at a shop, said his son used to work at private hotels but he didn’t get work regularly and used to take drugs.

Victim’s younger brother Abhishek said Abhimanyu kept bad company and used to take drugs but not on a daily basis. He said his brother was under stress chiefly because of not getting a proper job.

Body of teen found

BALACHAUR Body of an 18-year-old boy, who allegedly died of drug overdose, was found here on Tuesday. The deceased, Aditya Pathak, of Balachaur, was an addict and had been undergoing treatment at a drug de-addiction centre in Amb town of Himachal Pradesh for over five years.

Pathak’s worm infested body, was found at an isolated place in town from where the police had earlier arrested Rajesh Puri with 22 intoxicant injections, while two of his accomplices managed to escape.

Pathak’s uncle Kuldeep Kumar said that he had gone missing on Sunday and the family informed the police about his disappearance when he did not return till Monday evening.

“The police informed us about an unidentified body, which turned out to be my nephew's,” he said.

He added it was suspected that he died of drug overdose as he was a drug addict and was undergoing treatment here.

Nawanshahr SSP Satinder Singh said that though the victim was an addict, the police are still to ascertain the cause of death.