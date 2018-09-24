Two friends killed in accident while returning from birthday party in Ludhiana

A birthday celebration turned tragic for three friends as two of them were crushed to death after their speeding car rammed into a pole and overturned at Karabara chowk near Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Ashwani Vij (22) Eklavya Sharma (20), both residents of Mundian. Their friend Shubham Dutt (20), also a resident of Mundian, was admitted to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where his condition was stated serious. The trio was returning from the birthday party of Eklavya at Sarabha Nagar when the incident took place due to waterlogging after heavy rain in the city, police said.

When they reached Karabara Chowk, the Tata Nexon car overturned on the road after ramming into a pole on the roadside. The impact of the crash was so severe that it split the car in half, eyewitnesses said, and added that the car turned over at least five times before the engine fell on the road.

Eyewitnesses told police that as they car was crossing the waterlogged road, water fell on windscreen of the car which blocked the vision for Ashwani, who was driving. He lost control over the car and crashed into the pole.

Onlookers told police that they initiated rescue operation and rushed victims to the hospital, where two of the three were declared dead.

Madhvi Sharma, Basti Jodhewal police station SHO, said the police reached the spot immediately after being informed and initiated investigation. “It seems that the mishap occurred after the driver lost control after water splashed on wind screen, but the police were investigating to know the exact reason of the mishap,” she said.

Dreams of families shattered

The accident that claimed the lives of two childhood friends shattered dreams of their families. The family members were in an inconsolable condition and a pall of gloom descended in Mundian.

While Shubham Bhatt and Eklavya Sharma were together preparing for IELTS, their friend Ashwani Vij helped his father in his hardware store at Shingar Cinema road.

The family members said the three had planned a long drive towards Phagwara for celebrating the birthday, but as it was late, they cancelled the plan and decided to go home after they reached Jalandhar Bypass.

The fateful incident happened when they reached Karabara Chowk.

Fatalities on the rise

September 13: Two teenagers were crushed to death by a truck near the Basti Jodhewal chowk. One suffered severe injuries.

September 14: A truck cut short lives of two 18-year-old friends near Kanganwal. The boys were going to market on a scooter when the truck loaded with iron rods hit them. The driver had fled the spot, leaving the vehicle on the road.

September 22: Two men were crushed to death by a truck near Transport Nagar here. The victims, Teerath Singh of Ramesh Nagar and Sukhbir Singh of Shimlapuri, both cousins, were going towards Teerath’s house on a motorcycle, when the speeding truck hit their vehicle.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:49 IST