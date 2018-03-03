Two mentally challenged sisters rescued from house in Bathinda

Two mentally challenged sisters who had confined themselves to their house in Jujhar Singh Nagar were rescued on Thursday after the administration was informed about their “inhuman” living conditions.

The district legal services authority (DLSA) had received a complaint from Gurtej Singh, a retired bank manager, that ever since Niranjan Singh, a retired market committee accountant, died in June 2016, his two daughters, Mandeep Kaur, 34, and Harpreet Kaur, 28, who are mentally ill, were keeping themselves confined to their house. Due to non-payment of bills, electricity supply and sewerage connectivity were already snapped to their house.

Sessions judge Paramjeet Singh along with police and doctors visited the house on Thursday and rescued the women. The younger sister become violent too in the process of conciliation, and both were later admitted to the civil hospital, official said.

Police said their mother was living with another daughter in Mansa, and the two women were being provided food by a son of their Mansa-based sister. Neighbours, who did not wish to be named, said the sister’s son Manpreet Singh used to leave the food at the gate of house.

Dr Arun Bansal, who accompanied the officials diagnosed the sisters as mentally unstable, said they are not cooperating in treatment: “Their behaviour reflects that they were in isolation for a long time.” DLSA secretary-cum-chief judicial magistrate Mandeep Mittal, who was part of team too, said the complainant had reported they were living in isolation for a year and a half.