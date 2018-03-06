Two women caught with gold bars in rectum at Chandigarh airport

Two Gurdaspur women who had landed from Dubai were caught carrying 820-gram gold bars worth Rs 25 lakh concealed in their rectum at the Chandigarh international airport on Tuesday.

This is the first instance where women have been caught using this mode of smuggling at the local airport. Concealing the contraband in body is regarded most difficult to be detected but involves health risk and is painful for the smugglers.

The customs officials who apprehended the women said both of them were in huge pain when they were taking out the gold.

The accused have been identified as Sumanjeet, 27, and Amandeep, 25. While Sumanjeet had concealed four gold biscuits weighing 466 gram, Amandeep was trying to smuggle in three gold bars weighing 355 gram. They were first-time air travellers and were acting as couriers, said officials, not wishing to be named.

Sources said the women’s body language caught the attention of customs officials. An official said the passengers walked “awkwardly” and were seen rushing through the green customs channel meant for flyers who have no dutiable goods to declare.

“They were initially denying carrying any gold. On suspicion, we forced them to drink water and eat something. Fearing danger to lives, they confessed of rectum concealment,” he said.

Officials said the recovery was painful for the two and took over one hour. Medical aid was put on standby in case of any emergency. Their condition was stable after recovery, he said.

Their questioning was underway till the filing of this report.