Two years on, five held guilty of abducting, raping 17-year-old girl in Chandigarh

The court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi on Thursday held five men guilty of abducting and gangraping a 17-year-old girl in September 2015. The court will decide the quantum of sentence on February 27.

The convicts are Chandrashekar, 18, resident of Railway Colony, Mauli Jagran; Bansi, 35, resident of Manimajra; Surjit Singh, 35, and Shekar Rana, 20, residents of Faidan village; and Sahil Verma, 22, resident of Sector 68, Mohali.

As the judge announced the verdict, the convicts broke down. Later, the mother of one of the convicts was seen yelling at him outside the court room, saying she will never forgive him.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother had alleged that her daughter, a Class-12 student, was returning from tuition around 7pm when four men abducted her in a car on September 11, 2015.

They took her to a forest behind Kalagram where they took turns to rape her, before leaving her there and fleeing. The victim had alleged that she screamed for help as the men attacked her, but no one came to her rescue.

She managed to return home around 11pm, and narrated the incident to her mother, who filed a complaint the next day. The victim was medically examined at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, where doctors found injury marks on her body.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, the accused were booked under Sections 363 (abduction), 376 (rape) and 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Manimajra police station.