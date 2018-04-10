Unable to use his arms, Ludhiana’s Kamaljit finds his feet in English medium school

At an age, when most students struggle to round their Ps and Qs and dot their Is as they write their homework, 11-year-old Kamaljit Singh, till recently a student at Government Primary School, Sahauli, has become an epitome of inspiration. Suffering from a congenital disease and unable to use his arms, Singh writes with his right foot and his ‘handwriting’ is beautiful.

Impressed with his will to study and take exams despite the handicap, the management of the Golden Earth Convent School, Pandori village, Mullanpur, granted admission to Singh in Class 6 on Monday.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) affiliated school has adopted Singh and his friend, Sunny, till their further studies. Sunny, who will also go in Class 6, has helped Singh in class all these years. The school had adopted the duo. Singh says, “My friend Sunny is very helpful. His support motivates me. His assistance in chores like taking books out of the school bag, to make me hold pen and have my food is invaluable.”

Father is a welder

His father, Santokh Singh, is a welder and earns Rs 7,000 per month. His mother is a homemaker and they have another son, younger to Singh. Last year, the family could not afford an operation for his condition. A city-based NGO, Navchetna Bal Bhalai Committee, adopted him in March, his treatment started. He is now recovering.

Reliving Day 1 of his school

When HT caught up with Singh, his excitement to attend school, 14km away, was evident. “I want to speak English fluently. Now, this dream will come true in the next few months,” an elated Singh told HT.

Kamaljit Singh with his friend Sunny at the school. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

“I am glad that this English medium school adopted me and my friend Sunny. We will study in the same class. I am thankful to the school for providing books, uniform and free transportation facility for both of us,” he added, saying that the conductor was helpful.

“I was given the first bench to sit and classmates welcome me,” he said. “It is such an inspiration and a great lesson for us to not give up and take interest in studies,” said one of his classmates.

Special seat ordered

To make him more comfortable, principal Sameer Thakur shifted his classroom near the boys’ washroom so that he can easily access the facility. He was given a special bench and the school has also asked a carpenter to build a special seat, where he can write comfortably with his foot.

The principal said, “I got to know about Kamaljit Singh from a video on YouTube last week. I was inspired by his dedication to studies. I sent two teachers to his school. They said that he is a meritorious student and has a beautiful handwriting. We contacted his family to adopt him.”