With not enough auspicious dates, wedding plans go for a toss in Chandigarh tricity

September usually sets the stage for upcoming season of festivities and ceremonies, especially in the northern India, but several Chandigarh tricity residents have put on hold their wedding plans this year.

Reason: Lack of “auspicious” dates. Local businesses catering to such events are likely to take a hit too. On not enough favourable dates in September, October and November, Pandit RK Sharma says the period between September 24 and October 9 is that of ‘Shraadh’, when wedding ceremonies do not take place.

“This will be followed by the period of ‘Taara Dubeya’ from October 16 to November 1 which is the result of “unfavourable positions of Venus and Jupiter”.

“People do not prefer to get married during this phase too,” Sharma adds.

“Then from November 10 to December 7, there is ‘Guru Asht’ (Jupiter combustion). It will be only after December 13 that auspicious dates will be available for weddings in 2018. Makar Sankranti in January will pave way for more such dates,” the astrologer says.

Wedding resort owners have also confirmed witnessing this trend in their bookings.

Parminder Singh, owner of Nimantran Banquet, says there are several takers for December 12 and 13, but other dates are not in much demand.

“People are even willing to pay more money to book those dates and slots. Despite advancements in science in technology, people still are particular about stars and astrology. I find it strange,” he adds.

He says bookings during October and November, which is commonly considered the peak season, have gone down by about 30%.

Raman Khanna, treasurer of Country Farms, says their bookings have seen a slump.

“Sikhs, who earlier did not follow such concepts, have also started adhering to these trends,” he adds.

Jewellers, however, have not faced the heat.

Mahinder Khurana, owner of Sunder Jewellers, says, “Gold and other jewellery items cannot perish, even if people are putting off their wedding plans. Many people are still going on with their shopping even if they have decided to put their plans on hold.”

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 10:44 IST