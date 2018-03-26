Woman’s husband, in-laws booked in dowry death case in Jalandhar

The Shahkot police on Sunday registered a dowry death case against eight members of a family after a 31-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances here.

The deceased, Jaspreet Kaur, was a resident of Puniya village and was married to Hardeep Singh years ago ago.

A case has been registered against her husband and his mother Balwinder Kaur, sisters and his brothers-in-law on the complaint of the deceased’s uncle Amrik Singh.

In his complaint, Singh said when he visited Jaspreet’s house in the morning, she was in pain and vomiting. “When I asked the family to take her to the hospital, they refused to do so,” he said.

“I took her to a private hospital, but she died during treatment. The family had killed my niece as they had been harassing her for the past several years for dowry,” he alleged.

A case under Section 304B (dowry death) has been registered against eight members of the family. No arrest has been made so far.