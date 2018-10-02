Women’s rights in focus on Day 2 of 13th Global Youth Peace Festival in Chandigarh

Young people from different countries participating in the 13th Global Youth Peace Festival (GYPF) on Monday discussed the individual and collective action that can be taken to ensure gender equality in the world.

More than 130 international delegates participated in the discussion of which, more than 50 were women.

The women from the third world countries put stress on prevalence of sexual violence that is rising at alarming levels in their respective nations.

Zakia Samimi from Afghanistan said, “There are several cases where nose, hands and body parts of women are chopped if they go against the societal norms.”

She further recalled, “A woman named Fakhunrda was burned alive by few men last year in Kabul just because there was a false rumor that she burned the Quran.”

Lamia Alam and Sabrina Alamgir from Bangladesh said in unison, “Everyday on an average, there are three-four rape cases reported in the newspapers.”

Majlinda Xhaferaj from Albania said, “In our country, women are killed by men very frequently. We call it ‘femicide’. Boyfriends kill their girlfriends just because they were dumped, while courts and police do nothing to punish them.”

Herawati from Indonesia said, “Women are just raised to be married off. They do not have any other identity than that.”

Irene Edward from South Sudan said, “Most of the men in our society died due to prolonged civil war. The women had no other choice but to be both mother and father. Despite that, there is no equality and education for women in our country.”

Neeru Karki from Nepal said, “To support their families, men migrate to other countries and do odd jobs. Back in Nepal, women are forced to take charge of their families.”

She added, “I think it has a silver lining because slowly this trend is taking Nepal towards women empowerment.”

Nageswary Kandasamidik from Malaysia said, “Both men and women have the same rights in our country.”

Her statement was also seconded by Lakshmee Devi Ramiol, also from Malaysia, who said, “In 90’s, women in our country were penalised if they tried to take up men’s work. After years of struggle, everything has changed now. Today, there are same rights for all.”

Tanya Spisbah from Australia said, “We are trying to achieve pay parity. An idea has been floated to make salaries public so that it can be ensured that both males and females are paid equally for equal work.”

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 13:18 IST