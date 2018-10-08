Won’t allow Jallianwala Bagh’s upkeep going into private hands: Sidhu

Local bodies minister Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that he would oppose handing over upkeep of Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh to some private company on ‘adopt the heritage’ basis, as it was done for Red Fort in Delhi.

He said the Centre was not acting on state’s request to sanction funds for sprucing up the monument keeping in view the centenary celebrations in April next year. He said since the Union culture ministry looks after the monument, the state government can’t carry out any work on its own. “I took up the matter with Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma who couldn’t give a satisfying reply,” said Sidhu, adding there were hints that the monument may go the Red Fort way for its upkeep.

He said the state had demanded a sum of ₹100 crore, but there was no response from the Centre. “I have no problem in case some company wants to take up the project under the corporate social responsibility scheme but fixing its plaque at the monument won’t be allowed,” said Sidhu.

He said the government has an elaborate plan ready for sprucing up the monument, including a light-and-sound show. “I have also spoke to lyricist Gulzar, requesting him to act as a compere at the show. But things are held up with the Centre,” he said.

Sidhu also said there are no funds coming from the Centre for Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

