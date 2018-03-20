World Oral Health Day: 30 children undergo root canal treatment every day at PGIMER

Right way of brushing can save us from oral diseases. A majority of people don’t know how to brush, as a result, over 100 children report to Oral Health Sciences Centre, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), daily with dental problems. Over 30 children ageing between 4 and 16 years undergo root canal treatment (RCT) daily. Apart from this, annually over 300 children less than 4-year-old undergoes RCT and crowning.

“The daily outpatient department (OPD) is of 400-500 people with different dental problems. While 90% of these patients will have gum diseases and report with swollen or bleeding gums, 70% of them will have dental caries. Out of the total patients, who report with caries, around 60% need root canal treatment,” said Dr K Gauba, head, Oral Health Sciences Centre.

KNOW MORE ABOUT BRUSHING Spend 7 to 8 minutes in one time.

Open your jaw and clean every tooth, four to five times clockwise, 4-5 times anticlockwise and 2-3 times squeezing the gums towards the tooth. Repeat it for every tooth.

Clean chewing surface and surface towards the palate.

Change your brush in two months.

Once in three months go for fluoride varnish.

While there is a long waiting list for RCT, the number of faculty is only three (one faculty, two senior residents) who perform 50-60 RCT in adults every day. Still, the waiting time is as long as 3-4 months.

Here, RCT is performed among from 1.5-year-old child to a 90-year-old person.

“So many cases of oral cavities are being reported because neither parents nor children know the right form of brushing,” said Prof Ashisha Goyal.

When asked what leads to root canal in 1.5 year old child, she said that night breastfeeding or ad lib feeding . “The main reason is breast feeding or bottle feeding during night or ad lib feeding schedule. Mainly at night, mothers get so tired that they leave the baby sucking the milk. The bacteria in the mouth act on sugar in the milk and convert it into weak acids. These acids when fall on teeth, the PH goes down and it leads to demineralisation of the outer layer of the teeth. It leads to cavity. The teeth will turn brownish, blackish and then holes are created.” she added.

She advised that sweet intake should not be over three times a day. “Our teeth cannot withstand more than three acid attacks in a day. The moment, the sweet intake becomes for more than three times, demineralisation starts. Any sweet taken within 15 minutes is taken as one exposure,” she added.

Strict no to pacifiers, those are filled with honey, as there are two drawbacks- cavities and protruded front teeth.

Maintaining oral hygiene

Clean gum-pads once the child is 7-day-old. Take sterilised strips of cotton cloth and wrap it on the index figure and wet it a bit. Hold a baby on left arm and use the right hand’s index finger, with cotton strip wrapped on it, to clean all sides of the gum-pads. Do it gently. Once a child is 6-month-old, give few drops of water after every feed.

Brush as soon as first tooth erupts. Use baby brush with a slight touch of paste and clean it. Till the child turns five, mothers must clean their teeth twice a day. Tongue cleaning is a must.

Two years onwards, flossing is also important to clean plaque from teeth. Plaque which is near the gums and in the inter-dental area is more harmful leading to diseases. Must brush twice a day, with more stress on night brushing.