Rajasthan assembly election 2018: Prohibitory orders in force from midnight today

Jaipur district election officer (DEO) and collector Siddharth Mahajan has issued prohibitory orders for conduct of free, fair and peaceful election to the Rajasthan assembly on December 7.

The orders, which come into effect in the district from the November 12 midnight, will be in force until December 13, two days after the counting of votes, said a release from the DEO office.

The orders disallow movement of any person with explosives, chemicals, combustible material, arms (such as revolvers, pistols and guns) and other weapons, such as sword, spear, dagger, battle axe and knife made from metal and whose use is prohibited by law, in public places. This rule, however, will exempt the disabled people who need a lathi to walk.

The rule for carrying or displaying weapons will not apply to the Border Security Force (BSF), Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), police and paramilitary forces and home guard staff deployed in election duty, the release added. People taking their arms for renewal of licence or for depositing them to police stations will be exempt from the rule. Members of the National Rifle Association, who are going to participate in competitions, will also not come under the ambit of the rule.

The orders ban use of mobile phones and wireless devices within 100 metres of polling stations on the voting day (December 7) and within 200 metres of the counting centres on counting day (December 11). This will not apply to staff on polling and counting duty.

The DEO said processions, meetings, sit-ins and speeches without the permission of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned will be banned. Permission from the SDMs will be needed for use of loudspeakers or any other sound device between 6am and 10pm on any day. Weddings and funeral processions will not need permissions.

Religious places, such as temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches, will not be allowed to be used for any form of campaigning by a candidate or a party.

Drinking alcohol at public places will also be banned during the period the orders are in effect. Sale of alcohol on dry days will be banned.

Breach of the prohibitory orders will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the release said.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 12:55 IST