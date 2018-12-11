Rajasthan assembly election 2018: Bharatpur victory a morale booster for RLD, says leader

Winning the Bharatpur assembly seat in Rajasthan was a shot in the arm for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and lifted the workers’ morale ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, a party leader said.

The party, which was in the political wilderness for a long time, tasted victory at a time when it was left with no representation in Parliament or in any state assembly.

The RLD contested two seats in Rajasthan in alliance with the Congress and won in Bharatpur. The seat had been with the BJP for two consecutive terms. The party’s candidate Subhash Garg won by a margin of 5,464 votes with 28.5% of the vote share. It was in the second position in the Malpura seat.

“The RLD has done very well by winning the Bharatpur seat and coming second in the Malpura assembly constituency,” former MLA and RLD spokesperson Anil Chaudhary said.

“The results will lift our morale and increase the party’s influence in 2019,” he said.

While the RLD drew a blank in last Lok Sabha elections, it could win only one seat in the 2017 assembly elections in UP. But the RLD had to expel its lone MLA SS Ramala after he joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajya Sabha elections in April-May this year.

Bharatpur shares its border with Mathura-Agra, the districts where the RLD wields considerable influence in various Jat-dominated assembly segments that have sent party candidates to the UP assembly in the past.

RLD national vice-president Jayant Chaudhary was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from Mathura, a constituency that he continued to nurture even after he lost to the BJP’s Hema Malini in 2014. The RLD had fought the 2009 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the BJP.

The RLD’s performance in Rajasthan, according to another party leader, would strengthen its relationship with the Congress as well.

“There is every possibility of all the non-BJP parties coming together in UP in 2019. The SP and the BSP will have to leave more seats for the Congress and the RLD after the results in three Hindi-speaking states,” the leader quoted above said.

“The party’s bad days began with the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, when both Jats and Muslims turned their back on it. But now, things are changing for better for the RLD in western UP since the BJP has disappointed them on all fronts,” he said.

Amid the counting, Jayant Chaudhary announced all the support to the Congress in forming the next government in Rajasthan.

“Respecting the people’s mandate, party president Ajit Singh has directed the MLA of the party to help the Congress form a stable government in Rajasthan,” he said in a statement.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 21:05 IST