Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: Confident people will vote for me again, says BJP Vidhyadhar Nagar candidate

Narpat Singh Rajvi is a two-time BJP MLA who is contesting Rajasthan assembly election from the Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency. Pitted against first-timer Sitaram Agarwal who is contesting on Congress ticket, Rajvi, who is also the son-in-law of former vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, is confident of beating his opponent by a margin of one lakh votes. Rajvi spoke to HT.

What are your major achievements in last five years?

Jhotwara flyover, elevated road, transfer of funds from the Centre for the satellite hospital, seven primary health care centres and development works worth Rs 833 crore in several areas.

What would be your priorities and what do you think are your biggest challenges?

My priority would be to improve the water infrastructure, to connect every house with the supply of Bisalpur Dam, better drainage system, to start satellite hospital as soon as possible, and to ensure best treatment facilities. There are no challenges as such. Basically there are only two institutions, Jaipur Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Development Authority(JDA) from where we can get funds for the development works. Traffic management was a big issue which we have already managed very well.

Your opponent says that once you won because of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and another time under Modi wave. How do you react on this statement?

This time I am going to win the election with a margin of one lakh votes. My opponent has never become a ‘sarpanch’ or councillor. I don’t understand why he is dreaming of victory. Sitaram Agarwal is not in fight. I have honestly done good work for the people. I am confident they will vote for me again.

People of many areas complain of poor roads. How will you resolve this issue?

There are some colonies which have developed on the unapproved land and JDA doesn’t spend money on them. This rule was created by the Ashok Gehlot government. Once these colonies are approved JDA can spend money on them through various types of taxes.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 15:05 IST