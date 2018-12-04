Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: Congress’ Vidhyadhar Nagar candidate says he’ll serve people as their servant

In Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly constituency of Rajasthan which goes to poll on December 7, it’s a battle between a BJP heavyweight, two-time MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi and local businessman Sitaram Agarwal, who is contesting election for the first time on Congress ticket. Speaking to HT, Agarwal said people will vote for him because of his ‘clean’ image.

What are the issues in Vidyadhar Nagar you are fighting on?

My only agenda is that I want to work for the development of my constituency. Residents of the area are suffering from water crisis; there are no good educational institutes; there is no satellite hospital and there are no roads in the interior regions. In short, no development work has been commenced in the last 10 years. I will work for all of them.

What would be your priority among all the issues?

My two priorities would be to improve the law and order situation and uninterrupted water supply in every ward. Incidents of burglary and theft are very common. I will work to improve the law and order situation. It’s my duty to fulfil the promises which I am making to the people.

How do you rate the performance of the current MLA?

I am fighting election for the first time and my image is better than my opponent. That’s why the party has given me the ticket. Cite one work been done by the sitting MLA which has been appreciated by the people. He won once because of the former President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and another time he won under the Modi wave. In many walls of colonies it has been written ‘go back vidhayak’. People didn’t allow him to enter many colonies during the campaign. This shows the anger of people towards him.

Why should people vote for you?

In today’s time, any leader who will not work for the development of the people will not be able survive, be it me or Narpat Singh Rajvi (sitting MLA) or any government. People should trust me because I will serve them not as an MLA but as their servant.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 14:50 IST