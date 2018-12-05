Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: EC replaces observer for Rajasthan’s Kishangarh seat

The Election Commission (EC) replaced its general observer for one of Rajasthan’s Assembly seats on Tuesday as it found his presentation on poll preparedness “unsatisfactory”, a senior functionary of the poll panel said.

The commission replaced Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema with PN Sridhar as the general observer for the Kishangarh Assembly seat in Ajmer, the functionary said.

He said Cheema’s presentation on poll preparedness at a review meeting held by the EC via video-conferencing Monday was found to be “unsatisfactory”.

Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 14:59 IST