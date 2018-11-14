Rajasthan assembly election: National People’s Party legislator Pilania joins BSP, pitches for third front

National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Navin Pilania joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday, calling upon smaller parties to forge a third front in Rajasthan going to assembly polls on December 7.

NPP chief Kirodi Lal Meena, a five-time legislator, and two other party MLAs, Golma Devi and Geeta Verma, had joined the BJP in March. NPP’s fourth legislator, Pilania, had kept away from the development.

“New parties are contesting elections, but this will only weaken the third front. If these small parties join the BSP, the third front will become strong and help people in choosing an alternative to both the Congress and the BJP. This will end the trend in Rajasthan of choosing one of these two parties every five year,” Pilania said.

He joined the BSP in the presence of party’s national vice president Ramji Lal Gautam, national general secretary Munkad Ali, state president Sitaram Meghwal and a number of his supporters.

Ali said, “With Pilania joining the BSP, the party will be strong in Rajasthan. He will contest from Amer assembly constituency and file his nomination on November 15.”

Pilania said he had joined NPP because he wanted a third force to emerge in the state. “When Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, his wife Golma Devi and Geeta Verma joined the BJP in March this year, I continued with NPP. I did not leave NPP because people of Amer constituency had elected me for a third alternative.”

He said he will make all efforts to make ‘behan Mayawati’ the prime minister. “In next two-three days, many people will join BSP. The meaning of Bahujan Samaj Party is a party of people from all castes and categories, but now it is identified with Dalits. The party has been fighting for backward castes, dalits, farmers and the poor. In Rajasthan, we want to bring farmers under the BSP.”

Pilania urged Ghanshyam Tiwari’s Bharat Vahini Party and Hanuman Beniwal’s Rastriya Loktantrik Party to have an alliance with the BSP for strengthening a third front.

“BSP has huge scope in Rajasthan. Farmers are disappointed, Jats are disappointed as no Jat has become chief minister. If all SCs, STs, farmers, OBCs, other communities come together, then BSP can emerge as a strong party,” he said.

Ali said Mayawati will address election rallies in Rajasthan on November 25 and 26 and December 1 and 2 at Amer, Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur, Dausa, Bandikui, Karauli, Jalore and Ganganagar.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 10:49 IST