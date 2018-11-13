Rajasthan assembly elections: BJP declares names for six seats in Bharatpur

The BJP has declared candidates for six out of seven assembly seats going to polls in Bharatpur district.

In the late night announcement on Sunday, the party retained sitting MLAs on all seats except on Bayana and Weir seats. The party has chosen Ritu Banavat over sitting MLA Bachchu Bansiwal for the seat. In the last assembly elections, held in 2013, Banavat had contested as independent candidate, but lost to Bansiwal by 5,311 votes.

For the Weir seat, the party has announced the name of former BJP MP Ramswaroop Koli ignoring the wishes of two-time party MLA Bahadur Koli, who was elected from the seat in the 2013 assembly and wanted to contest again. After becoming the MLA in 2013, Bahadur Koli had resigned from the seat to fight the Lok Sabha elections from Bharatpur seat in 2014 and won. Later, BJP lost the Weir by-election to the Congress candidate, Bhajanlal Jatav.

For Nadbai seat, BJP has given again the ticket to sitting MLA Krishnendra Kaur Deepa, who has been four-time MLA and one time MP. Deepa belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Bharatpur. Her cousin and Congress legislator from Kumher Deeg, Vishvendra Singh is also willing to contest the assembly election from Nadbai. If that happens, Singh may give her tough fight.

For Kumher-Deeg seat, BJP has given the ticket to Shailesh Singh, son of late BJP leader Dr Digamber Singh. Digamber Singh had been two-time MLA from the seat. Shailesh may face Congress’ Divya Singh, wife of sitting Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh, on the seat.

The BJP is yet to declare candidate for the Kaman constituency, where present BJP MLA Jagat Singh wants to change his seat in the upcoming elections. Sources said if the party will deny him the ticket from his desirable seat, he may contest the election as an independent or from any other party.

For Bharatpur City seat, the party has given the ticket to three-time MLA Vijay Bansal.

For Nagar seat, two-time BJP MLA Anita Singh has been given the party ticket again. She may face challenge from BSP candidate Vajiw Ali and independent candidate Nem Singh in the constituency.

Zila BJP Vistarak Arvind Pal said the party has declared the names of “winnable” candidates. He said the party will contest the elections on the basis of development.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dr Jitendra Singh said, “I will file nomination (papers) on Monday after consulting my Jat community from Bharatpur city constituency. I will contest election from Bharatpur city as independent, if my community gives me consent.” His wife Beana Singh is the Zila Pramukh.

Of the seven assembly constituencies in Bharatpur, five seats have BJP MLAs, while two have Congress legislators.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 15:02 IST