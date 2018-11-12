‘Sayana Kaka’ cartoon series for voter awareness in Bundi

Ahead of Rajasthan assembly polls, a cartoon series ‘Sayana Kaka’ (Wise Uncle) is being used by state officials to help create public awareness among voters through social media platforms.

The district administration of Bundi, under a new initiative Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), has created the character of ‘Sayana Kaka’ which in Rajasthani dialect means ‘wise uncle’.

The cartoon character is the brainchild of district collector and district election officer of Bundi, Mahesh Chand Sharma and is being created by cartoonist Sunil Jangid.

“Sayana kaka would disseminate information on the significance of casting vote in democracy,” Mahesh Chand Sharma said.

A different message will be circulated among voters daily through social media platforms of WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and others till December 7.

“Since social media are an effective media these days, it has been decided to promote the cartoon series through this platform,” Sharma said.

“Sayana Kaka would emphasise on importance of voting in local Hadoti dialect,” he said.

Sharma said that the cartoon will inform voters about the latest electoral provisions like Voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT), Citizen vigil (C vigil)and electoral education.

“C Vigil is the unique app for voters to report poll code violations,” he said. The cartoon series aims to boost the voter participation and thereby increase the polling percentage.

“Awareness on staying away from any kind of allurement and voting in free and fair manner has been stressed upon in this cartoon series,” he added.

“There is a character of Sayana Kaka’s wife named Sayani Kaki to whom Sayana Kaka informs about the importance of inclusion of first time voters in the voting list,” Sharma said.

Apart from cartoon series, Bundi district administration has also started a toll free number for assistance of the voters. Also voter assistance booths are being set up, he said.

Polling in 200 assembly constituencies of Rajasthan will take place on December 7 while counting would be done on December 11.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 14:40 IST