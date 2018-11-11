‘Thugs of Hindostan’ screening in Jaipur hall cancelled due to Congress meet, movie goers fume

Movie goers who booked tickets for the matinee show of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in Jaipur’s Raj Mandir theatre were in for a shock on Saturday when they found that the hall was occupied by Congress workers for a meeting.

An embarrassed movie hall management had to apologise to the crowd and refund the money.

When people went to the hall, they found posters of ‘Sanvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao’ (Save constitution, Save India) along with the movie posters. Those who had booked tickets in advance were not permitted entry, while many were refused tickets at the counter.

People were visibly upset due to cancellation of the show because of the meeting organised by Rajasthan Congress’ scheduled caste unit. The meeting was held from 11am to 2pm, while the show was from 12-3pm.

Soon, there was chaos outside the hall. Movie hall manager Ashok Tanwar said 200 tickets were sold through advance booking and online in the belief that the Congress would not get permission to hold the meeting on a holiday. But the party was given permission to use the movie hall.

Tanwar said, “It was our mistake that we could not inform the audience in advance about the cancellation of the show. Many tickets were refunded and those who had booked online will be refunded on Monday.”

