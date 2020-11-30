e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / Rakhi on a song in Lucknow!

Rakhi on a song in Lucknow!

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 20:08 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Actor Rakhi Sawant and director Mahrukh Mirza during a shoot of a song for a web-series in Lucknow
Actor Rakhi Sawant and director Mahrukh Mirza during a shoot of a song for a web-series in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)
         

Lucknowite and film director Mahrukh Mirza is currently shooting for web-series ‘Tawaif’ in his hometown these days. He has earlier directed Aasif Khan’s debut film ‘Rama O Rama’, ‘Yara Dildara’ and Ayub Khan’s ‘Mashooq’.

The filmmaker is shooting a film after a long gap. Avi Kashyap and Sneha Gupta play the lead roles. The multi-starrer series also features Ashmit Patel, Rakhi Sawant, Mukesh Rishi, Ayesha Julka, Raza Murad, Asif Sheikh and Naseeruddin Shah in the cast. The shoot has been underway at various locations since a week.

Sneha started her career as contestant in ‘Dance India Dance-3’ and has done shows ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’ and ‘Dil Dosti Dance’ while Avi hails from Ghaziabad.

For the last three days, the crew has been shooting for the title song at the so-called Marine Drive section near Ambedkar Memorial in Gomti Nagar with actor Rakhi Sawant. A large number of the support team of dancers shook a leg with the actor. To maintain social distancing the production team was continuously announcing that an arm’s distance be maintained during the rehearsals and shots.

“’Tawaif’ is currently a working title as the film is based on the subject. It’s a modern story on the state of ‘tawaifs’ (dancers) in the backdrop. It’s an 8-episode series and will be shot over 120 days in and around Lucknow. The shoot started on November 19 at a prominent hotel at Parivartan Chowk. Ashmit Patel and Mukesh Rishi have already shot and in coming days we have a galaxy of actors who will come down to shoot,” executive producer Rizwan Khan said. A small portion will be shot in Goa too.

A lot of actors from Lucknow are featured in the series which includes Rakhi Jaiswal, Devendra Modi, Meraj Alam and Vandana Singh.

top news
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In