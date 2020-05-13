e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / 172 Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand

172 Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand

A total of 70,756 cases have been reported from the country of which 22,455 persons have been cured and 2,293 deaths had occurred.

ranchi Updated: May 13, 2020 11:21 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ranchi
Of the new cases, 6 cases have been identified form Hazaribagh and 1 from Ranchi.
Of the new cases, 6 cases have been identified form Hazaribagh and 1 from Ranchi.(ANI)
         

Seven more Covid-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 172, state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

Of the new cases, 6 cases have been identified form Hazaribagh and 1 from Ranchi.

Click here for Covid-19 coverage

“7 more Covid-19 cases reported in Jharkhand today - 6 from Hazaribagh and 1 from Ranchi. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 172,” Kulkarni said.

A total of 70,756 cases have been reported from the country of which 22,455 persons have been cured and 2,293 deaths had occurred.

In the last 24 hours, 1,538 patients were cured of the disease. At present, there are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country.

tags
top news
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘5 plagues from China in last 20 years, it has to stop’, says US NSA
‘5 plagues from China in last 20 years, it has to stop’, says US NSA
Tesla vs California tussle ends after Donald Trump steps in
Tesla vs California tussle ends after Donald Trump steps in
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar & Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar & Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In