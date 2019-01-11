CBI court frames charges against Jharkhand’s former CM Madhu Koda, his aide in RGGVY scam

A special CBI court has framed charges against former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda and his close aide Binod Sinha for allegedly receiving Rs 11.40 crore in kickback for awarding a contract under Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutikaran Yojna (RGGVY) to the Hyderabad-based company IVRCL in 2006.

Earlier in 2013, the economic offence branch of the CBI, New Delhi, had submitted a closure report, stating that it had investigated the matter from all angles but did not find any evidence against the 29 accused in the case. But, the court had refused to close the case and took cognisance against Koda and Sinha. It had, however, closed the case with respect to the other 27 accused.

Six years down the line, the court of special judge Anil Kumar Mishra on Wednesday framed charges against Koda and his aide under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. The court fixed the date of February 1 for the trial to begin. It asked the CBI to produce its witnesses for examination on the fixed date.

The judge read out the charges in the presence of both the accused; they denied any involvement in the case. Koda said that the CBI had failed to collect any evidence against him to prove the charges.

In 2010, the case was investigated by the state Vigilance Bureau, and in 2011, the state government had transferred the case to the CBI for a thorough probe. The Vigilance Bureau had registered FIRs against 29 people, including Koda and Sinha, for their alleged involvement in defalcation of government money allocated to the tune of Rs 468 crore for RGGVY in Latehar, Garhwa, and Palamu districts.

Besides Koda and Sinha, three former chairmen of the Jharkhand State Electricity Board (JSEB), two former legislators, and senior officials of IVRCL were named as accused. It was alleged that Koda had misused his official position to allocate contracts to the company and received Rs 11.40 crore kickback from the company officials. The CBI charged that Koda’s close aide Sinha, with the help several former chairpersons of JSEB, had managed to embezzle huge funds meant for the rural electrification scheme.

