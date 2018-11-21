CBI registers FIR in Bakoria ‘fake encounter’

Ranchi

The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR to probe into the alleged Bakoria ‘fake encounter’ case following the Jharkhand high court’s last month order.

The CBI’s special crime-I branch, New Delhi, on November 19 had registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act and the Explosive Substance Act and appointed deputy superintendent of police KK Singh to investigate the case.

Earlier on October 22, the court while hearing a criminal writ petition had observed that the slack investigation by the state agencies (police and CID) in the case had been eroding the people’s faith in the system, which should be restored by transferring the case to the CBI.

According to police, 12 ultras were killed in an encounter between Maoists and security forces at Bakoria in Satbarwa block of Palamu district on June 8, 2015. However, many doubted the police claim including a team of the national human rights commission (NHRC). It was alleged that the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) had killed the 12 innocent people and the police, in order to cover up the episode, had planted a fake encounter story to glorify itself.

Jawahar Yadav, father of para teacher Uday Yadav, who was killed in the encounter, in his petition filed with the high court, had stated that on the ill-fated day, his son along with other relatives were sleeping on the roof of the house when at about 10pm, they were forcibly taken away by some persons on motorcycle.

A day later, he came to know that his son, his relative Neeraj Yadav and 10 others were killed by the JJMP. The petitioner stated that the police highlighted the incident as an encounter although his son and his relative were never associated with any Maoists activities.

The ongoing CID probe into the case came in controversy early this year after the former CID, additional director general, MV Rao wrote a letter to the home department accusing the state DGP DK Pandey of scuttling the investigation.

“...DGP asked me to go slow. He also advised me not to worry about the court orders,” Rao had said in his January 1 letter, alleging that his quick transfer, just in a month, was a part of larger conspiracy to cover up the big crime and to shield the culprits.

BOX 1

•12 ‘ultras’ were killed in an encounter with security forces at Bakoria in Palamu district on June 8, 2015

•According to police, the combing operation continued for three hours

•Police seized a vehicle, eight rifles and 250 cartridges

•CID is currently probing into the case. It had submitted two sealed cover reports in HC

•On January 1, 2018, former CID, ADG, MV Rao charged DGP of scuttling the probe

•One Jawahar Yadav, in 2016, had filed criminal writ petition in HC seeking CBI probe alleging that the encounter was fake

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 09:01 IST