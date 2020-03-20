e-paper
Congress MLA heads to RIMS isolation ward after return from America

ranchi Updated: Mar 20, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Congress MLA Dipika Pandey Singh on Friday put herself into self-isolation at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here after her return from a trip to America.

The Mahgama legislator was in the US from February 29 to March 19. She returned to Ranchi on Friday and offered to self-quarantine herself at RIMS. The hospital paramedics were at the airport to take her to the hospital on her return.

“On my return from the US, I decided to keep myself in self-quarantine for few days. This protocol is being followed across the globe as a precautionary measure. So there is nothing to panic. Being alert is the only way to protect ourselves,” said Singh.

The first-term legislator from Mahgama said all mandatory tests are being conducted at RIMS and she would take a call on the number of days she would spend in self-isolation depending on the test reports which are expected to arrive on Saturday evening.

A former secretary at All India Mahila Congress, Singh was visiting the US under the ‘International Visitor Leadership Program’ on the occasion of 100th year of voting rights to women in America.

